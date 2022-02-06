The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 1.5% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $28,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 69.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Progressive by 69.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,776 shares of company stock worth $7,176,171. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $109.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.44. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

