Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 465,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 41,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,333,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,592,000 after buying an additional 89,634 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.48. 15,478,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,962,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

