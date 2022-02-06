iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Reduced by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.52. 3,525,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,577. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.