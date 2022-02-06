Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,337 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up approximately 1.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $22,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,633,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.81. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.77.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

