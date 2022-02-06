Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.275-4.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.80 EPS.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $314.33 on Friday. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $152.00 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.83, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 47.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $343.32.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

