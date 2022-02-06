Summit Street Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 2.9% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $81.17 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.73. The firm has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Raymond James upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

