Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 150 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,945 shares of company stock valued at $109,109,542. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

PG opened at $161.53 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $390.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.