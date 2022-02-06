Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 106.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $12,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SEA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,777 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in SEA by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 408,329 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $130,082,000 after purchasing an additional 91,901 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in SEA by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEA by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $155.02 on Friday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $119.41 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.84 and its 200-day moving average is $281.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Macquarie cut their target price on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.75.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

