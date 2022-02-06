The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Sold by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC decreased its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,749 shares during the quarter. Marcus comprises about 3.0% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Marcus in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Marcus by 26.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 911,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 188,645 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 234,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Marcus by 6.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Marcus by 26.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 394,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marcus alerts:

NYSE MCS traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $16.97. 74,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,785. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.76. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $24.71.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Marcus Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.