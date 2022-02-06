Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,430 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $15,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 43.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $258.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.40, for a total transaction of $692,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,267 shares of company stock worth $21,632,492 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $362.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.32.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

