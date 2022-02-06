Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Has $8.42 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 5.1% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,412,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,184,222 shares of company stock worth $4,366,338,847 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $32.18 on Friday, reaching $923.32. 24,541,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,695,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,013.37 and a 200 day moving average of $900.88. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $927.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.56.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.