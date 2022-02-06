Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 46.6% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,131,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,932,628. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

