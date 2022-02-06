Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,934,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 381,426 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 2.5% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of NIKE worth $443,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,312,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

