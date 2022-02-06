Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lifted by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 43,646.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 222,597 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 36.5% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,381,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $546,462,000 after acquiring an additional 19,715 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $519.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

