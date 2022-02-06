Mackay Shields LLC Sells 803 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,275,868,000 after acquiring an additional 96,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,121 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,312,000 after acquiring an additional 103,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after acquiring an additional 199,989 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AWK opened at $155.50 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

