Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 432.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $48,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

