Jetstream Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 14,000 STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Jetstream Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. STAAR Surgical makes up approximately 1.7% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,528,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,615,000 after buying an additional 76,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,750,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,482,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,012,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.79. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.16 and a beta of 0.92.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.