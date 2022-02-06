Grin Market Capitalization Hits $16.97 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $16.97 million and $1.54 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,522.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.01 or 0.07225002 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00297321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.50 or 0.00769470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011352 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00071340 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.00408984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.63 or 0.00235128 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 96,211,080 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

