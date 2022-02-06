Strategic Global Advisors LLC Acquires 28,941 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,941 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

