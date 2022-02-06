American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Amundi purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $278,749,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3,847.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after buying an additional 1,473,550 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $112,316,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 114.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,750,000 after buying an additional 1,249,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.