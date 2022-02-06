Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 0.4% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after buying an additional 126,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 359.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 169.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 22.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after buying an additional 841,600 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Barclays upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.72.

NYSE SNOW opened at $275.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.03. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,954,953 shares of company stock worth $680,619,281 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.