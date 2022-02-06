IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 1.4% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 318,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $526.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $460.36 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.20.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

