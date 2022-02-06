Brokerages Expect SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.95 Million

Equities analysts expect SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) to report sales of $68.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.70 million and the highest is $69.20 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I will report full year sales of $230.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $230.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $311.25 million, with estimates ranging from $311.00 million to $311.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I.

Several analysts recently commented on SBEA shares. Roth Capital started coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

SBEA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 513,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,270. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $5,405,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $1,349,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $108,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

