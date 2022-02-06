Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys 6,502 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for 0.8% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of ARKW opened at $92.14 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $191.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.40.

