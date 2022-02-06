Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $149.10 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.87.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

