IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Raised by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,400,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,330,000 after acquiring an additional 674,553 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in IQVIA by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,096,000 after acquiring an additional 494,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $64,669,233,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.37.

IQVIA stock opened at $249.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.13 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

