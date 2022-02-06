Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s 4th Largest Position

Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,051,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060,147 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up 11.4% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned 0.34% of Trip.com Group worth $63,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $561,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $8,102,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 1.15. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.