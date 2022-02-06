Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Purchases 769 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Lazard accounts for about 1.4% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lazard were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lazard by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,001,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 7.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 5.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 66,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Lazard by 32.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,406,000 after acquiring an additional 736,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 178,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 62.20% and a net margin of 16.13%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

LAZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

