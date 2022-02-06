Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,775 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,946,000 after purchasing an additional 838,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,644,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,290,000 after purchasing an additional 204,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,898 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.28 and a 200 day moving average of $174.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $152.78 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

