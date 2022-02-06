The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 472,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,949,000 after purchasing an additional 158,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,679,349 shares of company stock worth $465,569,373. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Shares of BX opened at $132.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.34 and its 200-day moving average is $126.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.56%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

