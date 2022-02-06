Sectoral Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) by 54.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,938,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,964 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BELLUS Health were worth $11,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,401,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 532,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 232,030 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 101,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

NASDAQ BLU opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU).

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.