Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Acquired by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 506,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the quarter. Rocket Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.3% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCKT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $16.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

