Analysts Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT at $104.95

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the second quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

