Sectoral Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 2,882,744 eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,882,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,503,000. eFFECTOR Therapeutics makes up approximately 3.4% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

EFTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 12,017 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $124,616.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,782.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

