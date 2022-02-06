Sectoral Asset Management Inc Has $23.02 Million Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,410,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares during the period. Amicus Therapeutics accounts for about 1.9% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $23,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 10,002,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,424,000 after acquiring an additional 241,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 57,977 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $15,424,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 24,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $292,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,027 shares of company stock worth $1,370,189 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

FOLD opened at $9.02 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. The company had revenue of $79.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

