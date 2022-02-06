Image Scan (LON:IGE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.85

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Image Scan shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 276,603 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.70. The company has a market cap of £4.11 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00.
Image Scan Company Profile (LON:IGE)
Featured Stories
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Image Scan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Scan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.