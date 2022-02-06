Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $417.50

Shares of The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 417.50 ($5.61) and traded as high as GBX 418.67 ($5.63). Scottish American Investment shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.61), with a volume of 170,822 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 417.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 417.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of £603.25 million and a P/E ratio of 9.08.
About Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM)
