Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $115.75

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.75 ($1.56) and traded as low as GBX 112.80 ($1.52). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 114.96 ($1.55), with a volume of 925,808 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.75) target price on shares of Target Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £699.63 million and a PE ratio of 16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

