Mporium Group (LON:MPM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.50

Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01). Mporium Group shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,958,341 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £5.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.74.
About Mporium Group (LON:MPM)
