Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.06

Shares of Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and traded as low as $15.00. Tapinator shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 2,735 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 3.49.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting.

