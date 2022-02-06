Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $429,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,670. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Schneider National by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Schneider National by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 410.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNDR opened at $25.42 on Friday. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

