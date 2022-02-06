National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.10.

NFG stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $41.57 and a 1 year high of $65.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,517 shares of company stock worth $3,870,954. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

