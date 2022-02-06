Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3,921.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

DIV opened at $20.34 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.