Eversept Partners LP Has $7.40 Million Stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Eversept Partners LP decreased its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,926 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 1,502.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,163 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,381,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,910,000 after acquiring an additional 113,787 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 351,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

