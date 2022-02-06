Eversept Partners LP Has $11.18 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 16,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALNY opened at $145.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

