Eversept Partners LP Purchases Shares of 25,000 Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.08% of Karuna Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $985,860.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $2,056,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,184 shares of company stock worth $5,964,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $108.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.95 and a 200-day moving average of $121.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.92. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.76 and a 12-month high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.25). On average, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.