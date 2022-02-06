Eversept Partners LP Sells 5,220 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Eversept Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 764,780 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM comprises 1.3% of Eversept Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $16,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 5.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 791,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 272.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,306 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 265.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,414 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 161,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 140.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,014 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 172,931 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 28.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $31.28.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,404,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,022 shares of company stock worth $5,393,871 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

