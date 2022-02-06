2,695,000 Shares in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Bought by Palestra Capital Management LLC

Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,099,000. Anaplan comprises approximately 3.5% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Anaplan by 157.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.48. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLAN. Barclays reduced their target price on Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, cut their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,347,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,367 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.