379,593 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 379,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,695,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Plug Power by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Plug Power by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after buying an additional 194,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. increased their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

PLUG opened at $21.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $69.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

