Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives $35.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPLX. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $33.32 on Thursday. Mplx has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 98.60%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,300.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 18.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 0.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 0.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

